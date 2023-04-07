Fundamentals point to rising EUR/USD - For now

After coming back from parity late last year, the Euro has been steadily rising for months. As it's getting close to the technically significant 1.1000 handle, it's worth having a look at the fundamentals. Is there enough drive to push through the resistance point, or will technicals be able to overcome fundamentals?
The main theme so far has been, "never bet against the central bank". On the other hand, that doesn't mean the central banks' plans will actually work out. The currency pair has been driven by the two central banks dealing with essentially the same domestic problem: Inflation. But European inflation is different from US inflation, and the difference in policies from the two central banks has driven a rather large swing in the EURUSD.
Returning to the norm
For most of its existence, the Euro has been valued at more than the dollar, leaving the pair well above parity. The sudden drop in the Euro with respect to the dollar coincided with the Fed's aggressive move higher in interest rates while the ECB waited several months to start hiking. Now that both central banks are talking about "normalization", does that mean the pair is going to return to their "normal" level above parity?
There is still a little bit left for the central banks to do before they reach "normal" according to their own estimates. The Fed is expected to hike at least once more in this cycle. The ECB is talking about at least 50-75bps more of tightening. That means the gap between the interest rates of the respective economies that created the move lower in the Euro is expected to close a little bit more. That could help support a stronger Euro over the coming months.
Before we can get back to normal
That scenario supposes the central banks are right about their future predictions. Given their track record, including predicting "transitory inflation" just recently, betting on central bank forecasts seems just as foolhardy as betting against their policy. A "hard landing" recession, either coincident or provoked by higher interest rates, could significantly shake up this scenario.
The Fed has hiked substantially more than the ECB, meaning that it has more room to cut in the event of a recession. While this would be expected to weaken the dollar more, its status as the reserve currency and safe haven could keep it stronger than the shared currency. The other thing is that while there are quite a few forecasts of a recession in the US, the consensus on a "hard landing" in Europe is much less firm.
There needs to be a bubble for it to burst
The US has seen a strong post-pandemic rebound, with unemployment falling to and remaining near historic lows. Europe, on the other hand, has struggled to take off, has been limited by the energy disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and is largely seen hampered by regulations that make it hard for businesses to quickly adjust to changes in the economic situation. In other words, Europe has less of a distance to fall if it comes to a recession, implying the ECB can keep rates higher.
If inflation in the two economies flatten out, the ECB has reason to raise more than the Fed, implying a stronger Euro. If there is a dual recession, then the central banks could move in tandem, minimizing the impact on the currency pair. But a recession in the US and Europe avoiding a significant drop in GDP could give the EURUSD some strong impetus through the end of the year.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD has managed to return above 1.0900 after having dropped below that level with the initial reaction to the US jobs report, which showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 236,000 in March. Thin trading conditions on Good Friday doesn't allow the pair to gain directional momentum.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 following NFP-inspired decline
GBP/USD recovered modestly after falling below 1.2400 with the knee-jerk reaction to the mixed March jobs report from the US. US stock markets will remain closed on Good Friday and US bond markets will end the day early, possibly causing the market action to remain subdued.
Gold eyes increased volatility at the opening next week
Gold price settled above $2,000 but it could face increased volatility at the beginning of next week with investors assessing the March jobs report from the US. The Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% with a 236K increase in Nonfarm Payrolls but wage inflation continued to soften in the US.
MATIC and MINA protocol ride the zk hype ahead of major Ethereum upgrade
MATIC network and MINA protocol are two projects that recently rolled out upgrades and a roadmap to boost scaling and decentralization through the zero-knowledge (zk) hype.
NFP Quick Analysis: Goldilocks data set to weaken the US Dollar, send stocks rising Premium
An Easter Bunny came out of the hat – the Nonfarm Payrolls is almost magical for stocks, providing all the ingredients for bulls to run once markets open. The mix of moderating job gains and slowing wage growth is a boon for companies who face a lower risk of recession and need to pay less to their workers.