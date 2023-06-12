Nobody knows better than longstanding gold and silver bugs that prices don't always reflect positive fundamentals. The U.S. recently experienced the highest price inflation in decades. Demand for physical bullion surged to record highs in response to that and the chaos in geopolitics.
Very little of that showed up in the price discovery at futures exchanges like the COMEX. Traders, both human and machine alike, have tuned it all out.
What seems to matter most to them is something narrow and esoteric: the Federal Reserve note's performance on the DXY index.
They are focused on selling when the dollar rises in foreign exchange markets and buying when the dollar falls.
Futures traders seem oblivious to significant developments elsewhere. They may wind up getting caught by surprise.
Futures speculators are essentially standing out front of a warehouse furiously swapping claims tickets for the metal within. They haven't noticed there is a whole lot more metal headed out the back door than there is coming in.
The supply outlook isn't great for precious metals – particularly for silver. Most people don't know it, but the majority of silver is produced as a byproduct of base metal mining. A lot of silver comes from mines where copper and zinc production is the primary focus.
Copper and zinc prices have been falling this year as the outlook for manufacturing darkens. They may go lower still.
There was hope of a strong recovery in China when stringent COVID lockdowns ended several months back. That hasn't materialized, and the economic outlook there is grim.
The German economy has entered recession with the rest of Europe not far behind.
The U.S. will probably be reporting negative GDP growth before year end. Economic weakness will likely hurt the supply of silver, as base metal miners scale down production.
Falling prices for base metals isn't the only challenge miners are facing, unfortunately.
Last week, Newmont Gold halted operations at its Penasquito Mine located in Mexico – one of the largest gold and silver mines in the world. The National Union of Mine and Metal Workers wants the union profit share increased from 10% to 20%. The discouraging part for Newmont management is they agreed to elevate payouts to 10% only a year ago.
The problems are bigger in South Africa. The nation is one of the largest precious metal producers in the world despite years of unrest and deteriorating infrastructure. Now the country appears to be sliding into the abyss with widespread rioting and vandalism.
Meanwhile, demand for physical gold and silver is robust. Buying activity for coins, rounds, and bars has been off the charts over the past three years despite a recent lull.
Investors outside the myopic futures exchanges are buying safe haven assets in response to a myriad of economic and geopolitical threats.
Contested elections, social strife, bank failures, rapidly declining confidence in government institutions, metastasizing federal debt, the escalating war in Ukraine, and other influences are expanding the ranks of gold and silver bugs.
These influences are not going away anytime soon. The problems are many, and leadership with solutions is essentially non-existent. Republicans just hammered out a compromise with Democrats to completely suspend the limit on borrowing and deficit spending until after the next election cycle.
The growing ranks of buyers in the bullion markets include central banks around the world which have been buying gold by the truckload.
Last year, central banks added 1136 tons of gold to their reserves. It was the largest addition in a single year since 1950 and the 13th consecutive year of net buying. According to the 2023 Central Bank Gold Reserve Survey, the trend is expected to continue.
COMEX inventories of registered gold and silver are a reflection of what's happening with supply and demand. Stockpiles of both metals have been in steady decline.
The latest report shows 27.1 million ounces of silver available for delivery against futures contracts. This is the lowest inventory in decades, with the exception of a period in 2016. The registered gold inventory has fallen from 15.7 million ounces in July last year to 11.7 million ounces today – a 27% decline.
Rising demand and falling supply may not matter in terms of price in the short run, but no investor should assume it is never going to matter.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0750 ahead of US CPI and Fed meeting Premium
EUR/USD pair retreated from its almost three-week high near 1.0800, finding support above 1.0740. It is hovering around 1.0750 as market participants focus on Tuesday's US CPI data and Wednesday's FOMC decision. On Thursday, the ECB will announce its rate decision.
GBP/USD retraces from five-week high, amidst rising US bond yields, eyes key US-UK economic data releases
GBP/USD slumps in the North American session after reaching a fresh five-week high at 1.2599 amidst a light economic calendar, which would gain interest since Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yields and some US Dollar (USD) strength keep the Sterling (GBP) under downward pressure following the Pound failure to crack 1.2600.
Gold stays defensive near $1,965 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold prods two-day downtrend with the latest corrective bounce off $1,950, grinding higher as it approaches the key $1,967 resistance confluence during early Tuesday in Asia, close to $1,958 at the latest. That said, the XAU/USD began the week on a back foot.
US Congressmen introduce bill to “fire” Gary Gensler from the SEC and restructure the agency
The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been making headlines for some or other reasons over the past couple of weeks. The newest reason for the regulatory body facing scrutiny might actually end up being the last time SEC and its Chair, Gary Gensler, are blamed for the lack of proper regulations.
S&P 500 Forecast: With end of bear market, stocks gain ahead of interest rate decision
The S&P 500 index is beginning the week on a positive note. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% early Monday, while its NASDAQ Composite counterpart advanced 0.4%.