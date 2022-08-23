RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD resumes decline towards 0.9900 ahead of German/US PMIs
EUR/USD is heading towards 0.9900, refreshing 20-year lows. Investors remain cautious, anticipating a contraction in Germany's manufacturing sector, which will strengthen the odds of a recession. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion ahead of PMIs.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1700 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is resuming the downside towards 1.1700 amid broad risk-aversion and renewed US dollar buying. GBP bulls need an upside surprise in the UK Preliminary business PMIs after surging CPI and soft confidence last week. US PMIs eyed as well.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 on fresh DXY run-up ahead of key PMIs
Gold price (XAU/USD) dropped back towards $1,700, retreating from the intraday high near $1,740 heading into Tuesday’s European session, as the market’s risk-aversion returns to the table. US data, risk catalysts could offer an intermediate halt ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Cardano price fractal forecasts a 15% upswing soon
Cardano price reveals an interesting setup that has been repeated four times in the last two months or so. The most recent occurrence was on August 23, which forecasts a quick but explosive move for ADA. As a result, Cardano price rallied 24% in the next week.
