The currency market has gone a little crazy. Key currency pairs with the dollar have reached significant round levels, attracting attention, and the extent of US currency appreciation continues to pick up speed.
EURUSD on Thursday morning fell to 1.05, the last intermediate round level before parity. However, the 1.06 that the bears took yesterday is more important from a historical perspective. The current currency market dynamics look like a final capitulation of the bulls on the euro.
GBPUSD has fallen back to 1.25, taking back more than 60% of the amplitude of the pandemic rise. This is also a crucial intermediate stage before the last defensive line at 1.2000, which has repeatedly stopped the sellers’ onslaught over the previous six years.
The USDJPY has taken another round figure, breaking 130 on Thursday morning. The last time the yen was this cheap was in April 2002. The dollar index shows the sharpest increase since the beginning of the week in more than two years. Last time we saw such dollar performance was in a mix with a crash in the stock markets and an all-out flight into short-term US government bonds.
But now we see the opposite, with stock indices gaining for the second day in a row, finding support near last month’s lows. We are not catching a flight to the ‘defensive dollar’ but rather an interest in a ‘strong dollar economy’.
Interest in the US currency is growing out of a combination of confidence in a sharp Fed rate hike in the coming months (which other countries’ peers will not be able to do) and a continued macroeconomic solid performance at the same time. The second hypothesis is likely to be put to a severe test in the coming weeks, but right now, it is a thesis that is working for the USD.
Perhaps the only thing that can restrain dollar buyers now is the Fed, but the American Central Bank has already started a week of silence before the next FOMC meeting. Therefore, we will not know how the FOMC will react to a strong dollar until next Wednesday.
There are hopes that the Fed will ease expectations of a key rate hike in the coming months because a sharp rate hike may come as an economic shock and could be a spoke in the wheels of an economy that is moving at full throttle.
At the same time, it is unlikely that strengthening the US currency will alarm the regulator as it helps to bring down inflationary pressures and inflation expectations, which is the number one target for monetary policy right now.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.