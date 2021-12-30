Rising Covid cases in the US and Europe bring short-term concerns, but the Omicron variant also shows the potential to replace the deadlier Delta strain. Growth stocks are losing momentum in the US, with expectations of higher interest rates putting pressure on stocks with lofty valuations.
- Mixed markets, with FTSE 100 leading the way in Europe
- Covid cases bring short-term fear
- GBP on the rise despite surge in Covid cases
A largely mixed affair for US and European stocks today with the recent festive push helping to drive the FTSE 100 up into a 22-month high. Underperformance for the Nasdaq highlights increased risks for growth stocks, as surging inflation brings a pathway for higher interest rates globally. The desire to pay lofty prices for unprofitable stocks does tend to wane when central banks start to tighten the screw, with many likely to focus more on pro-cyclical and value stocks as a result.
Despite patchy Covid data, we have seen a clear spike in cases on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to the Omicron variant. With France reporting over 200k daily cases and the US topping 500k, the rampant spread of this variant looks unstoppable. Nonetheless, while we have seen travel stocks such as IAG and Carnival under pressure given the risk to demand, there should be room for tentative optimism given how Omicron appears to be replacing Delta. While heightening the chance of short-term restrictions, the rapid spread, mild outcomes, and apparent ability to replace the deadlier Delta variant means Omicron could in fact bring a swifter return to normality.
With the pound on the rise today, we can see that higher Omicron cases may not necessarily result in the outlook for sterling losing traction per se. Instead, traders can focus on the fact that the Bank of England decided to raise rates in the face of rising Omicron cases, with a strong chance that the UK will find itself with better herd immunity and an improving economic outlook by the February BoE meeting.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
