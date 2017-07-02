FTSE surges once more

Risk appetite has recovered this morning, with the FTSE 100 40 points higher in the session thus far.

- FTSE finds its feet again

- DCC surges after results

- US markets turn higher

Once again the falling pound is proving to be a boon for the FTSE, lifting the index’s international firms and pushing the FTSE itself back above 7200. BP’s relatively muted numbers are evidently being treated in isolation, with peer Shell moving firmly higher despite continued weakness in the oil price. Another multi-month high for gold yesterday is boosting the likes of Randgold and Fresnillo, continuing the sector’s stellar outperformance since the beginning of the year, leaving the FTSE 100 far behind. The similarities with 2016 are there for all to see, as the Fed’s December rate hike fails to turbocharge the US dollar any further. DCC’s share price has been lifted by both news of a Norwegian acquisition and by a solid third quarter performance, although crude’s failure to keep gaining since the OPEC meeting raises concerns that much of the good news may now be in the price.

US markets look to have recovered from the weakness of the past two weeks, with the S&P 500 poised to make a run at fresh all-time highs.

A lighter economic calendar today is at least made up for by corporate news from General Motors and others. Perhaps predictions of the demise of the Trump rally were too premature. Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 20,092, up 40 points from Monday’s close.