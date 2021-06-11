European stocks are rounding out the week on a solid footing, but the same cannot be said of Wall Street, which has shifted from worrying about CPI to fretting about the Fed.
The week draws to a close with stronger performances for European markets while Wall Street remains subdued. US eyes are no doubt turning already to next week’s FOMC meeting, since the first sessions of next week continue, by and large, the quiet theme of the past two weeks. Yesterday’s CPI reading provided some brief volatility but the dollar appears to be the winner now that the dust has settled, pushing higher against a basket of currencies while the Dow struggles and the S&P 500 holds close to yesterday’s record high. Inflation was strong, but those expecting a major step-change from the Fed next week are likely to be disappointed.
The FTSE 100 has been trying to break 7100 for the best part of a month, but it might finally achieve its goal today as it looks to end the week at a one-month high. Brexit concerns seem to have been shrugged off while the strength on the continent suggests that investors continue to prefer the lower valuations on offer in Europe to the pricier ones in the US.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
