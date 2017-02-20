FTSE – recovery extends near 7291 target; overbought studies warn of correction

FTSE100

Extended wave C of five-wave cycle from 7024 (02 Feb correction low) met its FE 138.2% target at 7276 today and came ticks away from key near-term resistance at 7191 (16 Jan all-time high).

Scope is seen for return to 7291 target for completion of 7291/7024 corrective phase and continuation of larger bull phase from 5494 (Feb 2016 trough) towards FE targets at 7310 and 7365 and Fibonacci 138.2% projection at 7393.

However, bulls might be delayed for correction as strong bearish signals are generating daily RSI / slow stochastic reversal from overbought territory.

Today’s close in red would be initial signal of correction that will expose immediate supports at 7213/05 (Friday’s low / rising 10SMA).

Corrective dips should be ideally contained at 7180 zone (rising daily Tenkan-sen / Fibo 38.2% of 7024/7283 upleg), with extended correction to face another strong support at 7120 (top of thick daily Ichimoku cloud) violation of which would signal stronger pullback.

Res: 7283; 7291; 7310; 7365

Sup: 7253; 7205; 7180; 7158