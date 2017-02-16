FTSE pullback on overbought studies/stronger pound

FTSE100

FTSE eases from fresh one-month high at 7760, posted today, on already mentioned correction, signaled by overbought daily RSI/slow stochastic. Fresh strength of British pound also contributed on today's pullback. The action is seen as correction ahead of final attack at key 7291 barrier (16 Jan fresh record high), with initial support at 7217 (yesterday's low/Fibo 23.6% of 7077/7260 upleg), followed by more significant 7190/7183 supports (Fibo 38.2%/14 Feb low) and 7169 (50% retracement/rising daily Tenkan-sen) which is expected to contain extended dips (according to the wave principles and the length of fourth, corrective wave which should end at this zone). Alternatively, firm break below 7169 support and 7158 (daily Kijun-sen) would signal reversal and lower top at 7260.

Res: 7245; 7260; 7276; 7295

Sup: 7217; 7190; 7169; 7158