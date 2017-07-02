FTSE 08/02/17

FTSE overshot the topside projection by 9 ticks then just fell like the proverbial stone...little bit of correction on the close...but again....I cannot stress strongly enough...we keep failing in this 7218 to 7250 area and we shall see FTSE a lot lower...Obviously a close below 7160 would be nice and this should then set off a selling wave projecting us lower to 7128/20 and even the 7098 major support..

Whatever time frame I look at...FTSE looks under pressure.....So any rallies are going to get slammed...and I think the tick up to 7227 was purley stops being activated....So once they were out of the way down we came...so where are we going on the open...currently we are a little lower than when cash closed....so use this 7186 to 7218 area to re-instate shorts and keep stops above 7250..

Now say we do not actually get to 7195ish and go thro0ugh 7160/55...you are going to see a wave of selling pressure follow because currently the technical's are ripe for it....Initially look to cover to 7098 ish !!!...can we break below here...For sure...but it wil not be easy...So the safest way to trade is to see the market breaks it on stops and then you sell it on the 2nd break....Once we lose 7095 we look for 7018 as a good intra day target....

Todays PP’s are 7190 R1 7222 R2 7258 R3 7290 S1 7154 S2 7122 S3 7086