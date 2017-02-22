FTSE on the rise thanks to growth upgrade

The FTSE has been gaining ground today, even with weakness in the US. Despite threats over the complexity and length of Brexit negotiations, it seems the markets are willing to overlook the long term threat in favour of short term positives.



- FTSE gains amid upwards growth revision

- Fed comes back into focus

- Lloyds share rise comes just weeks after government sale





Today has seen the European markets outshine their US counterparts, in a switch from yesterday's fortunes. The focus of the day has largely been upon the UK economy, with a GDP upgrade boosting optimism ahead of next month's Article 50 activation. Despite the positivity of seeing Q4 growth revised up to 0.7%, the downward revision for 2016 growth from the ONS, coupled with a fall in household spending sent the pound lower. Clearly with the UK economy performing remarkably well despite ongoing uncertainty over a post-Brexit Britain, there is little reason to believe Phillip Hammond will embark on any major spending spree at next month's annual budget.



All eyes now turn to the US, where the release of the latest monetary policy minutes from the Fed are sure to push the dollar back into the limelight. Janet Yellen's appearance in Washington went a long way to determining a market position over when we will see the Fed act, raising the option-derived probability of a March hike. The big question is whether Trump's initial actions and promises have shifted market estimates, with some members being open to a hawkish shift in the event of a upward shift in UK growth projections.



Lloyds bank managed to post their largest annual profit in a decade today, with the company being gradually unshackled by the crippling PPI fines. Today's 4.4% rise in Lloyd's went to highlight the poor timing of the UK's disposal of their latest tranche of shares in the bank, which were sold back in late January.