The FTSE 100 is the winner this afternoon, propelled by rallying commodity prices, while US investors contemplate another sign of renewed inflationary pressures, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 surges to six-week high
“Commodity prices are surging this afternoon and this has lit a fire under the FTSE 100, prompting a rally that has taken the index to its highest levels in six-weeks. Oil and natural gas prices are enjoying a solid afternoon, with the result that Shell and BP have added over 20 points to the index, with Rio Tinto and Glencore following close behind. Optimism around economic growth prospects for Asia has meant that Asia-focused banks HSBC and Standard Chartered have led the banking sector higher too, resulting in the best day for the FTSE 100 since mid-July.”
US indices see muted gains following PPI data
“Yesterday’s CPI reading has been followed up by a stronger-than-expected PPI figure too, and that has stirred fears that the Fed will end up hiking rates again before the end of the year. Admittedly investors still seem relatively calm about the prospect, since one month’s data is not a trend, but the resurgence of inflation is still the wild card for Q4.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0650 after dovish ECB hike
EUR/USD remains under pressure, trading at the lowest level since late May. The Euro fell across the board after the ECB hiked rates by 25 bps but signaled the end of its tightening cycle. The US Dollar is mixed after data showed a resilient US economy.
GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the decline during the American session and and bottomed at 1.2400, the lowest intraday level since June 6. The Greenback strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data amid higher US yields.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
NVDA gains alongside NASDAQ Thursday as focus turns to Arm IPO
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has gained 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket to just above $460 on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO. NASDAQ futures have added 0.5% at the time of writing.