The FTSE 100 is the winner this afternoon, propelled by rallying commodity prices, while US investors contemplate another sign of renewed inflationary pressures, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 surges to six-week high

“Commodity prices are surging this afternoon and this has lit a fire under the FTSE 100, prompting a rally that has taken the index to its highest levels in six-weeks. Oil and natural gas prices are enjoying a solid afternoon, with the result that Shell and BP have added over 20 points to the index, with Rio Tinto and Glencore following close behind. Optimism around economic growth prospects for Asia has meant that Asia-focused banks HSBC and Standard Chartered have led the banking sector higher too, resulting in the best day for the FTSE 100 since mid-July.”

US indices see muted gains following PPI data

“Yesterday’s CPI reading has been followed up by a stronger-than-expected PPI figure too, and that has stirred fears that the Fed will end up hiking rates again before the end of the year. Admittedly investors still seem relatively calm about the prospect, since one month’s data is not a trend, but the resurgence of inflation is still the wild card for Q4.”