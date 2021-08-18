Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September bottomed exactly at strong support at 15800/770. If you managed to jump in to a long there is a 150 tick profit this morning.

EuroStoxx 50 September dipped to 4167.

FTSE 100 September longs at our buying opportunity at 7085/75 worked perfectly on the bounce to 7165 this morning.

Daily analysis

Dax downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 then better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.

Holding minor support at 15890/870 targets 15920/940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.

EuroStoxx September first support at 4185, better support at 4160/55. Longs need stops below 4145. A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 4115/05. Longs need stops below 4095.

Minor resistance at 4205/10. A break higher retests 4234/38. Above 4240 look for 4260/65.

FTSE September longs at 7085/75 target 7135/45 & 7178/88 (nearly there this morning), before a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.

Again, a buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7070. A break lower is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs need stops below 6980.

Chart