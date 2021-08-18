Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September bottomed exactly at strong support at 15800/770. If you managed to jump in to a long there is a 150 tick profit this morning.
EuroStoxx 50 September dipped to 4167.
FTSE 100 September longs at our buying opportunity at 7085/75 worked perfectly on the bounce to 7165 this morning.
Daily analysis
Dax downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 then better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.
Holding minor support at 15890/870 targets 15920/940 & 15990. A break above the all time high at 16024 targets 16100/110. Further gains this week target 16210/230.
EuroStoxx September first support at 4185, better support at 4160/55. Longs need stops below 4145. A break lower meets a buying opportunity at 4115/05. Longs need stops below 4095.
Minor resistance at 4205/10. A break higher retests 4234/38. Above 4240 look for 4260/65.
FTSE September longs at 7085/75 target 7135/45 & 7178/88 (nearly there this morning), before a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.
Again, a buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7070. A break lower is a sell signal targeting strong support at 7020/00. Longs need stops below 6980.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above critical 1.17 level ahead of Fed meeting minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, attempting recovery from the drops it suffered due to concerns about covid and weaker global growth. The safe-haven dollar awaits the Fed's meeting minutes. Eurozone inflation was confirmed at 2.2% YoY in July.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750 after weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750 after UK CPI missed estimates with 2% in July. Worries about global growth are weighing on sentiment. Investors await the Fed's meeting minutes and hints about tapering.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Millions of dollars flow into Cardano ahead of Alonzo hard fork
Cardano price movements can be explained by the potential of an upcoming smart contract upgrade by mid-September. Cardano-focused investment products recorded inflows of $1.3 million ahead of the Alonzo hard fork event.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?