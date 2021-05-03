FTSE 100 (#UKX)

The #UKX had a slightly positive week up +0.76% compared to the major European peers.

From a technical perspective we see a lot of indecision and a highlighted last week the current risk/reward ratio point more to the downside rather than upside.

The last three bearish candle might signal a topping pattern with a MACD that is steadily pointing to the downside and a RSI that still has room to fall.

For the coming week, we are still in favour to further bearish move with a medium-term target for the 50MA at 6’800.

Support at 6,950 and resistance at 7,035.

DAX (#DAX)

The #DAX had a negative week down -0.90% with a current close below the 50MA.

From a technical perspective, we want to highlight a possible descending triangle setup, supported by an increased selling pressure and a RSI that has left the overbought territory and it is now pointing to the downside.

In addition, the MACD is strongly highlighting the bearish momentum.

For the coming week, we are in favour of a break of current support with a medium-term target of 14,800.

Support at 15,135 and resistance at 15,510.

FTSEMIB (#FTSEMIB)

The #FTSEMIB had a negative week down -0.94% and it is now approaching an important area of support.

From a technical perspective the Index is now at a crucial level that will help us to determine whether is a descending triangle or horizontal channel setup.

The MACD is approaching the 0 level which could support a bearish momentum together with a RSI not yet in overbought territory.

For the coming week, a break below current support would confirm the descending triangle and we would then target 23,435. On the other side, a close above the 9MA might signal upside potential.

Support at 24,122 and resistance at 24,949.

S&P 500 (#SPX)

The #SPX almost had flat week being down -0.16% which might represent the indecision in the market after such a strong run up.

From a technical perspective the Index keep brushing the upper end of the channel switching our risk/reward ratio more to the downside.

Both MACD and RSI are relatively flat, therefore for the coming week we will use the 9MA as pivot point: a close below it will confirm a test of current support while a close above current resistance might lead to re-test the upper end of the channel.

Support at 4,129 and resistance at 4,190.

NASDAQ (#NDX)

The #NDX had a negative week down-0.59% closing just below the 9MA.

From a technical perspective, both MACD and RSI are pointing to the downside almost announcing an upcoming selling pressure.

For the coming week, a break of the current trend line would confirm a further move down and a possible test of 13,540. On the contrary, a close above the 9MA May lead to a re-test of current resistance.

Support at 13,540 and resistance at 14,047.

DOW JONES (#DJI)

The #DJI had a negative week down -0.68% in what looked more like a consolidation move.

From a technical perspective both RSI and MACD are pointing to the downside signalling an upcoming selling pressure.

For further confirmation we will set our target on the break of the highlighted trendline: a break of 33,751 would confirm a continuation to the upside where we will target current support. On the contrary, a break of 34,050 might lead to test current resistance.

Support at 33,237 and resistance at 34,261.