FTSE is neutral while holding within 7092/7158 range
FTSE100
FTSE is expected to remain neutral while holding within 7092/7158 range that is defined by daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines. Yesterday's strong upside rejection at 7158 that left daily candle with long upper shadow, shifted near-term focus lower, but downside remains protected by Tenkan-sen line for now. The notion is supported by mixed studies o both, lower and larger timeframes, with break of either side needed to signal fresh near-term direction. Above 7158, next barriers lay at 7189 and 7228, while loss of hourly base at 7092 would open 7076 and 7056 in extension.
Res: 7127; 7158; 7189; 7228
Sup: 7092; 7076; 7056; 7024
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.