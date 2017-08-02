FTSE is neutral while holding within 7092/7158 range

FTSE100

FTSE is expected to remain neutral while holding within 7092/7158 range that is defined by daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines. Yesterday's strong upside rejection at 7158 that left daily candle with long upper shadow, shifted near-term focus lower, but downside remains protected by Tenkan-sen line for now. The notion is supported by mixed studies o both, lower and larger timeframes, with break of either side needed to signal fresh near-term direction. Above 7158, next barriers lay at 7189 and 7228, while loss of hourly base at 7092 would open 7076 and 7056 in extension.

Res: 7127; 7158; 7189; 7228

Sup: 7092; 7076; 7056; 7024