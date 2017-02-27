FTSE insurers hard hit
Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is 10 points higher, having steadily lost much of its opening rally.
- Markets struggle to hold their ground
- Investors prepare for the next Trump appearance
- UK insurers hard hit
A relatively quiet session has seen the FTSE 100 claw back some of the ground lost on Friday, but not much. The gains seem relatively tentative, with a clear sense of nervousness ahead of a speech to Congress by President Trump which, it is hoped, will fill in some of the blanks in his policies; thus far we have traded on hope, but this cannot last for ever. The disappointment that could set in if the president fails to provide much more light threatens to erode more of the gains seen since the election. Once again key risk sectors such as energy and mining are leading the way in the US; over the past few days these have lagged, so their revival bodes well for the market. Durable goods orders were stronger, although the core number missed expectations, but all investors are acutely aware that Mr Trump’s speech could change everything, and thus the impact has been limited.
Insurers have been hard hit in London after the government announced it would be revising some personal injury rules. While Admiral has escaped the worst losses from earlier in the day, Direct Line’s status as one of the key car insurers has seen its shares fall 7% and more. A more difficult period for the sector lies ahead.
