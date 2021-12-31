The FTSE 100 is down 30 points in morning trading, and with US futures looking weaker it seems a muted end to 2021 is in store.
It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London. After playing catch-up with US markets earlier in the week, the FTSE 100 has edged lower in recent sessions. Indices generally have struggled for direction as the year winds down, but will benefit from Chinese PMIs and the monthly US job numbers next week, providing some clues on the health of the global economy. Santa did indeed arrive for markets over the festive period, with equities rallying in the week between Christmas and New Year.
As we look ahead into 2022, the questions around inflation, growth and the return of the pandemic remain with us, while the monetary policy outlook is clouded by the potential for more rate hikes throughout the coming months. Overall it still seems sensible to expect further gains for stocks, but with perhaps less of the exuberance we saw in 2021.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds after testing 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD edged lower toward 1.1300 in the early European session but managed to reverse its direction. As liquidity conditions remain thin heading into 2022, the pair is trading with modest gains around 1.1330. US stocks markets will be open on New Year's Eve but bond markets will close early.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on New Year's Eve
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3500, slightly off the monthly highs amid light trading. EU's Sefcovic said, “London has breached a great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases refresh record highs. New Year’s Eve trades to restrict cable's moves.
Gold extends rally beyond $1,820 on year-end flows
After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,820, gold regathered its bullish momentum started to advance toward $1,830, touching its highest level in five weeks in the process. Year-end flows seem to be ramping up the volatility.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.