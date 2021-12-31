The FTSE 100 is down 30 points in morning trading, and with US futures looking weaker it seems a muted end to 2021 is in store.

It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London. After playing catch-up with US markets earlier in the week, the FTSE 100 has edged lower in recent sessions. Indices generally have struggled for direction as the year winds down, but will benefit from Chinese PMIs and the monthly US job numbers next week, providing some clues on the health of the global economy. Santa did indeed arrive for markets over the festive period, with equities rallying in the week between Christmas and New Year.

As we look ahead into 2022, the questions around inflation, growth and the return of the pandemic remain with us, while the monetary policy outlook is clouded by the potential for more rate hikes throughout the coming months. Overall it still seems sensible to expect further gains for stocks, but with perhaps less of the exuberance we saw in 2021.