Daily Forecast - 22 February 2017
Dax March contract
Dax outlook positive on the breakout above the January high as we target 12030/040, 12085 12110/115 & 12150/160.
First support at 11900/890 could hold the downside but below here a buying opportunity at 11800/790, with stops below 11755.Next target & buying opportunity at 11700/690.
Eurostoxx March contract
EuroStoxx bulls back in control & above 3346/49 targets 3370/73 then 3395/98.
Bulls need to hold prices above the 3336 January high but below 3325 tests good support at 3314/12. Unlikely, but if we continue lower look for an excellent buying opportunity at 3290/85.
Ftse March contract
FTSE holding first resistance at 7248/44 retests first support at 7225/20. Longs need stops below 7210. Further losses target minor support at 7187/82 then a buying opportunity at 7155/50.
Above first resistance at 7248/44 is more positive targeting 7260/65 but the most important resistance of the day is of course the January high at 7292/97. In severely overbought conditions we could top here again. A break above 7305 however is obviously positive & targets 7317/21 then 7334/38.
