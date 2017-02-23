Daily Forecast - 23 February 2017

Dax March contract

Dax overbought short term so there is a risk that we have seen a high for the week now. Big moves to the downside are very unlikely in the bull trend but we could target minor support at 11955/945 before better support at 11900/890. Watch for a low for the day & try longs with stops below 11860. Further losses meet good support at 11815/805.

A break above 12030/040 always possible in the bull trend despite overbought conditions to target 12085 12110/115 & perhaps as far as 12150/160.

Eurostoxx March contract

EuroStoxx overbought short term so there is a risk that we have seen a high for the week now. Big moves to the downside are very unlikely in the bull trend but we could target minor support at 3332 before better support at 3321/17. A bounce from here likely on the first test but further losses target the best buying opportunity for today at 3300/3290.

Above 3346/49 targets 3354 then 3370/73 & perhaps as far as 3395/98.

Ftse March contract

FTSE holding above 7248/44 targets 7260/65 but the most important resistance of the day is of course the January high at 7292/97. In severely overbought conditions we could top here again. A break above 7305 however is obviously positive & targets 7317/21 then 7334/38.

Minor support at 7248/44 before much better support at 7225/20. Longs need stops below 7210. Further losses target minor support at 7187/82 then a buying opportunity at 7155/50.

S&P March contract

Emini S&P new all time high this week at 2365 but above here targets 2369/70, 2376/77 & 2383/84.

First support at 2356/55 again but 2350/49 could hold the downside if tested today. Longs need stops below 2344. Further losses risks a slide 2336/35 for a buying opportunity with stops below 2330.