Dax 40 June finally reaches the target & strong resistance at 14750/850. Shorts need stops above 14950. We just held this level yesterday before a dip to 14780 this morning.
FTSE 100 June made another push higher but again there was a pullback in to the close. We have a series of candles on the daily chart with long upper wicks, indicating that there is strong selling pressure at the end of the day. This can be quite a negative signal, but of course does not tell us when the market will turn lower.
Daily analysis
Dax finally tests strong resistance at 14750/850. Shorts need stops above 14950. A close above here tonight is a (surprising) buy signal targeting 15200/220, perhaps as far as 15400.
Shorts at 14750/850 target 14600 & minor support at 14550. We should at least pause here on the downside. If we continue lower look for strong support at 14350/300 for some profit taking.
FTSE higher again to the next target of 7510/30 with a high for the day just 11 ticks above. It is possible that we continue to crawl higher & ultimately reach the February high at 7610/30. However, I feel the index is running out of steam.
First support at 7470/60, with better support at 7430/20. A break lower meets strong support at 7360/40. A bounce from here looks likely, but longs need stops below 7320.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
