FTSE

FTSE 100 June longs at strong support at 6610 / 6600 worked perfectly againyesterday & every day this week so far.

Daily analysis

FTSE has bottomed exactly at strong support at 6610 / 6600 with first resistance at6670/80. Shorts need stops above 6690 for 6715/25 before a retest of minorresistance at 6750/55 highs for last week. A break above 6760 targets 6775/85before a retest of the January high at 6840/6860.

Strong support at 6610 / 6600. Be ready to sell a break below 6590 for 6550/40,perhaps as far as 6510/00.

Chart