FTSE
FTSE 100 June longs at strong support at 6610 / 6600 worked perfectly againyesterday & every day this week so far.
Daily analysis
FTSE has bottomed exactly at strong support at 6610 / 6600 with first resistance at6670/80. Shorts need stops above 6690 for 6715/25 before a retest of minorresistance at 6750/55 highs for last week. A break above 6760 targets 6775/85before a retest of the January high at 6840/6860.
Strong support at 6610 / 6600. Be ready to sell a break below 6590 for 6550/40,perhaps as far as 6510/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
