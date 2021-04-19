It has been a slow start for European markets, following mixed trade in Asia. Strong US data helped lift sentiment last week, but we turn our attention to a fresh batch of earnings data across US economy. Meanwhile, UK house prices are on the rise as the UK rolls out a fresh mortgage scheme.
FTSE 100 gains ground as EURGBP starts to strengthen once again.
Focus shifts from Wall Street to Main Street.
House prices surge thanks to Sunak's actions.
The FTSE 100 is enjoying a positive start to the week, despite falling Treasury yields shifting the focus away from reopening plays over the past week. UK vaccination success has paved the way for a successful reopening, to the benefit of the high street and services sector. However, we remain within a discovery phase where Covid cases are followed closely to see whether this latest step is going to cause a surge in infections. One benefit does come from a weaker pound, with claims that the EU could swiftly catch up with the UK vaccination program sparking another move higher for EURGBP this morning. Coming off the back of a week full of earnings data from Wall Street, we now turn our attention to Main Street. As such, this week is likely to bring a more mixed affair as high street names and airlines highlight just how well they have been able to recover in the first three months of 2021.
On a day largely devoid of economic data, the latest Rightmove house price index has highlighted the ongoing benefits from Rishi Sunak’s stamp duty holiday extension. After signs that the housing market was losing traction towards the end of the initial stamp duty holiday term, the decision to extend this discount has provided another boost to already elevated house prices. With the government on the cusp of implementing a new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, there is little reason to believe that house prices will stop at this latest record high average of £327,797. For housebuilders, the prospect of higher margins and strong demand should ensure an extended period of strength across the sector.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 81 points lower, at 34,119.
