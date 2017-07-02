FTSE – Fresh bullish acceleration eyes upper pivot (daily Kijun-sen line)

FTSE100

FTSE rallies on weaker pound and back above cracked Fibo 38.2% barrier at 7126, after yesterday's rally failed to close above. The price action is holding for past two days between daily Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines (7087 & 7158 respectively), with fresh strength focusing the upper pivot (daily Kijun-sen at 7158). Daily close above 7126 is seen as minimum requirement for bullish signal, with firm break above 7158 barrier to signal resumption of recovery leg from 7029, where higher base is forming. Bullish near-term studies are supportive, however, signals from daily indicators are still mixed. Failure to clear 7158 pivot would signal extended consolidation, while break below Tenkan-sen support (7087) would generate strong signal of recovery stall and shift near-term focus lower.

Res: 7158; 7189; 7228; 7291

Sup: 7097; 7087; 7061; 7024