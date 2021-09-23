While the FTSE 100 is little-changed, the Dow has added 500 points as the rally on Wall Street enters a higher gear.

Evergrande worries seem finally banished

BoE holds on rates but GBP still rallies

Global stock markets well-positioned for Q4

To all intents and purposes it looks like the ‘Evergrande Debt Panic’ of September 2021 is at an end. US markets are now above where they opened on Monday, and are doing a good job of eating into the losses suffered last Friday too. Meanwhile in Europe the buying continues, although the FTSE 100 has suffered a modest reversal from the highs of the day. After such a promising start, the bears have fumbled the ball once again, and with astonishing ruthlessness the buyers have picked it up and run away with it.

Today’s BoE meeting produced little in the way of concrete changes, and it still believe that price rises will moderate next year, essentially a recognition that even if they did raise rates it wouldn’t really do much at present to slow the rise in prices. Fortunately for sterling traders the bank’s inactivity was offset by continued dollar weakness in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, giving space for the pound to rally to the highs of the week against the dollar, a move that says more about the disappointment of dollar bulls following the FOMC than it does about the prospects for the UK economy.

The rebound in stocks over the past three days points towards a renewed bullish outlook for global equities. Crucially it looks like the worsening expectations around global growth will mean that investors do not expect too much good news heading into the next set of earnings, which of course allows for the possibility of outperformance. The equity rally seems to have further room to run as we prepare to move into Q4.