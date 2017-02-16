Daily Forecast - 17 February 2017

Eurostoxx March contract

EuroStoxx minor resistance at 3315/19 but above here re-targets the 3331/36 January/February high. Obviously a break higher is positive (& weekly close above for confirmation) initially targeting 3346/49 & 3370/73.

The double top at 3331/36 risks a move to the downside. Holding below minor resistance at 3315/19 tests first support at 3304/00, but we could continue lower to better support at 3285/80. Try longs with stops below 3270. Further losses target minor support at 3260/55.

Ftse March contract

FTSE first resistance at 7255/65 but above here in the bull trend retests resistance at January high at 7292/97. A break above 7300 is obviously positive & targets 7317/21 then 7334/38.

Failure to beat first resistance at 7255/65 retest support at 7230/25 but look for better support at 7210/05. Try longs with stops below 7190. Next buying opportunity in the bull trend at 7170/65, with stops below 7150.

S&P March contract

Emini S&P bounced back to 2347/48 with the new all time high at 2351.50. Above 2252/53 look for 2258/59 then 2262/64.

First support at 2345/44 but below here risks a slide to 2340/39 & perhaps as far as better support at 2332/30. This could hold the downside but longs need stops below 2227.

Dax March contract

Dax headed back up towards minor resistance at 11795/805 in to the close. A break higher today re-targets 11850/860 & this time perhaps as far as the January high at 11890/895. Be ready to buy a break above here if not already long targeting 11935/940 then 12030/040.

First support at 11755/750 this morning then better support at 11710/700. If we continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 11660/650 with stops below 11610.

Emini Dow Jones March contract

Emini Dow Jones minor support at 20530/520 but further losses if seen target 20480/470, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 20415/405.

The new all time high at 20626/632 but above here targets resistance at 20655/665. If we continue higher in the bull trend look for 20695/705 then 20755/665. It's possible we reach as far as 20950/960 on this leg higher.