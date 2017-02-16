FTSE first resistance at 7255/65
Daily Forecast - 17 February 2017
Eurostoxx March contract
EuroStoxx minor resistance at 3315/19 but above here re-targets the 3331/36 January/February high. Obviously a break higher is positive (& weekly close above for confirmation) initially targeting 3346/49 & 3370/73.
The double top at 3331/36 risks a move to the downside. Holding below minor resistance at 3315/19 tests first support at 3304/00, but we could continue lower to better support at 3285/80. Try longs with stops below 3270. Further losses target minor support at 3260/55.
Ftse March contract
FTSE first resistance at 7255/65 but above here in the bull trend retests resistance at January high at 7292/97. A break above 7300 is obviously positive & targets 7317/21 then 7334/38.
Failure to beat first resistance at 7255/65 retest support at 7230/25 but look for better support at 7210/05. Try longs with stops below 7190. Next buying opportunity in the bull trend at 7170/65, with stops below 7150.
S&P March contract
Emini S&P bounced back to 2347/48 with the new all time high at 2351.50. Above 2252/53 look for 2258/59 then 2262/64.
First support at 2345/44 but below here risks a slide to 2340/39 & perhaps as far as better support at 2332/30. This could hold the downside but longs need stops below 2227.
Dax March contract
Dax headed back up towards minor resistance at 11795/805 in to the close. A break higher today re-targets 11850/860 & this time perhaps as far as the January high at 11890/895. Be ready to buy a break above here if not already long targeting 11935/940 then 12030/040.
First support at 11755/750 this morning then better support at 11710/700. If we continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 11660/650 with stops below 11610.
Emini Dow Jones March contract
Emini Dow Jones minor support at 20530/520 but further losses if seen target 20480/470, perhaps as far as a buying opportunity at 20415/405.
The new all time high at 20626/632 but above here targets resistance at 20655/665. If we continue higher in the bull trend look for 20695/705 then 20755/665. It's possible we reach as far as 20950/960 on this leg higher.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.