FTSE continues to move higher but correction should be anticipated

FTSE100

FTSE hit fresh one-month high at 7243 on fresh acceleration higher that took out barrier at 7228 (Fibo 76.4% of 7291/7024 pullback).

Strong bullish sentiment was boosted by weaker pound and bullish technical studies.

The price is riding on the third wave of five-wave cycle from 7024 that now eyes its Fibonacci 123.6% and 138.2% expansion levels at 7255 and 7276, regain of which would open way towards key barrier at 7291 (16 Jan all-time high).

Bulls may enter correction meantime as daily slow stochastic is strongly overbought, while RSI is touching overbought zone border line.

Initial support lies at 7218 (session low), ahead of broken Fibo 61.8% / yesterday’s downside rejection at 7189/83 and key n/t support at 7158 (broken daily Kijun-sen line).

Extended dips should be ideally contained above the latter.

Res: 7243; 7255; 7276; 7295

Sup: 7218; 7183; 7166; 7158