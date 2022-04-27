After trying to hold on all morning, stocks are slipping lower, while the euro is rapidly heading for a third day of heavy losses.

Stocks surrender early gains

“The move higher in the opening minutes of the session on Wall Street is already rapidly disappearing, with indices heading back towards flat on the day, while in Europe the morning gains are vanishing too. Under the sustained pressure of earnings season stocks are vulnerable to further declines. While continental European markets and their US counterparts seem poised for a push back towards the recent March lows, rising commodity prices are helping the FTSE 100 to outperform, a continuing turnaround in fortunes for the UK’s top index and one that is perhaps the most surprising development of the year so far for markets.”

Euro’s fall intensifies, and $1.05 is now in sight

“It’s not just the ECB’s inaction that is driving the euro lower, but also fears that bans on Russian gas imports will tip the economy into a recession. Now that the French election is out of the way, it seems a ban is much more likely, but while it will be the right thing to do from a foreign policy standpoint, the impact on consumers is likely to mean a contraction in economic growth is all but unavoidable.”