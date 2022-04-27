After trying to hold on all morning, stocks are slipping lower, while the euro is rapidly heading for a third day of heavy losses.
Stocks surrender early gains
“The move higher in the opening minutes of the session on Wall Street is already rapidly disappearing, with indices heading back towards flat on the day, while in Europe the morning gains are vanishing too. Under the sustained pressure of earnings season stocks are vulnerable to further declines. While continental European markets and their US counterparts seem poised for a push back towards the recent March lows, rising commodity prices are helping the FTSE 100 to outperform, a continuing turnaround in fortunes for the UK’s top index and one that is perhaps the most surprising development of the year so far for markets.”
Euro’s fall intensifies, and $1.05 is now in sight
“It’s not just the ECB’s inaction that is driving the euro lower, but also fears that bans on Russian gas imports will tip the economy into a recession. Now that the French election is out of the way, it seems a ban is much more likely, but while it will be the right thing to do from a foreign policy standpoint, the impact on consumers is likely to mean a contraction in economic growth is all but unavoidable.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.