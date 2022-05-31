A modest gain for the FTSE 100 contrasts with the poor performance of indices this afternoon, which have reversed some of last week’s gains.

FTSE 100 sails higher as others weaken

“Once again stronger commodity prices, led principally by oil, have been the foundation of the FTSE 100’s strength. Having suffered less during the recent volatility thanks to its raw material names, the index is now clinging to positive territory for the time being. Unilever’s 6% surge thanks to the arrival of John Peltz has also helped support the FTSE, but with the mood turning sour across markets again perhaps the FTSE 100 is fated to join the selling in due course.”

Inflation fears prompt another stock fall

“The eurozone’s high inflation reading has prompted stocks to reverse course, showing that investors are still very jumpy when it comes to the economic outlook and continued high inflation readings. Last week’s ‘bear market rally’ is at risk of ending, although the month-end and the start of Q3 tomorrow muddies the waters to an extent.”