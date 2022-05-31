A modest gain for the FTSE 100 contrasts with the poor performance of indices this afternoon, which have reversed some of last week’s gains.
FTSE 100 sails higher as others weaken
“Once again stronger commodity prices, led principally by oil, have been the foundation of the FTSE 100’s strength. Having suffered less during the recent volatility thanks to its raw material names, the index is now clinging to positive territory for the time being. Unilever’s 6% surge thanks to the arrival of John Peltz has also helped support the FTSE, but with the mood turning sour across markets again perhaps the FTSE 100 is fated to join the selling in due course.”
Inflation fears prompt another stock fall
“The eurozone’s high inflation reading has prompted stocks to reverse course, showing that investors are still very jumpy when it comes to the economic outlook and continued high inflation readings. Last week’s ‘bear market rally’ is at risk of ending, although the month-end and the start of Q3 tomorrow muddies the waters to an extent.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!