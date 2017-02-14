FTSE – bullish stance is seen above broken Kijun-sen

FTSE100

FTSE remains supported and extended gains above target at 7221 (FE100% of wave C from 7077 trough).

Corrective dip from yesterday's high at 7232 was so far contained at 7183, with fresh rally under way, as price was propped by weaker pound.

Bullish technicals are supportive, but risk of pullback seen on overbought slow stochastic.

Broken Kijun-sen (7158) should ideally hold to keep bulls intact for fresh attempts higher.

Close above 7221 to signal further upside and expose 7255 and 7276 (FE 123.6% and 138.2% respectively).

Conversely, loss of 7158 handle would increase downside risk, while return below daily Tenkan-sen (7128) would generate stronger bearish signal.

Res: 7221; 7232; 7255; 7276

Sup: 7188; 7169; 7158; 7128