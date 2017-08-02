FTSE 09/02/17

FTSE bounded off the short term 61.8 fib yesterday, and went to the med term 23.6 located at 7198….Now this morning stock markets are trading lower...and so whilst we have these topping patterns in the stock market there is still a good chance we trade lower..

We would be turning from this 7198 area would be quite significant….and I think looking at trading lower to 7098..Quiet a narrow range in FTSE yesterday...and don't forget it is reversal Thursday. l...so as we have been going up there s no reason we cant trade lower today.

Now obviously we have levels that we have to stay below for this happen. I think 7198 to 7218 is where we may head.. giving us a good opportunity to re-sell stops above 7250…

Now we know this 7145 area is quite good as it is the 61.8 short term fib.. therefore we need a break below here and wait and see if it breaks…This done we c an see 7098.nw it held last round but if we break we are looking at further weakness with 7022 /18 area the attraction…

Cove shorts to here….Resell below for 6980/76.

Todays pivot points are PP 7176 R1 7206 R3 7254 S1 7158 S2 7128 S3 7220