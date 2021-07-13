It is a good morning for UK bank names, which have rallied on news of a change in dividend and buyback rules.
-
Bank stocks lift FTSE 100 while Europe struggles.
-
Equity rally poised for further gains.
-
US banks line up to report earnings.
European markets have edged lower in early trading but the UK has held in positive territory thanks to a bounce in bank stocks, which have rallied off the back of news that the PRA will remove restrictions on bank dividends. Stock markets have continued their move higher recently, and after yesterday’s gains for most indices the path seems clear to further upside, once again led by the US. The resilience of equities in the face of a growing crisis in Europe seems remarkable, but with earnings updates continuing to move in the right direction and a reporting season on the horizon in the US it seems investors continue to expect improvement in the global backdrop, even as governments mull over whether or not to ease restrictions. UK bank stocks have edged down since their May high but have found a reason to bounce this morning, and the news of a return to dividend increases and share buybacks may well provide the catalyst that the rally in banks has been looking for over the past six weeks.
Speaking of banks, US ones take their traditional position at the head of the parade of earnings lining up for the next two months. After a strong Q1 the sector has some impressive hurdles to scale, but again earnings are moving in a positive way. As a look at the US economy, bank earnings are vital for providing further insight, and one that provides a welcome diversion from the endless focus on inflation. Bank stocks on Wall Street have also come off recent highs, but seem primed for a bounce if earnings can paint the right kind of picture.
Ahead of the open, the Dow is expected to start at 34,974, down 22 points from last night’s close.
