European markets are modestly lower this afternoon, though the dollar is picking up once more as investors fret about economies outside the US, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

European markets edge lower in quiet session

“The strong session in Asia overnight thanks to hope of Chinese stimulus and strong Japanese corporate profits has given way to a drift lower for European markets. It looks like investors will have to wait a day for markets to properly digest last Friday’s payroll report. The rise in crude prices will have some investors fretting that the Fed will have to go back to hiking rates, but signs of a recovery in China’s economy will at least offer some comfort.”

Dollar sees afternoon recovery

“The greenback’s recovery may come as a surprise given the recent softness in US data, but with the situation elsewhere looking even less encouraging there is scope to expect more upside for the US currency heading into Q4. Given how this will also act as a brake on the US economy, there seems even less reason to expect more Fed hikes this year.”

