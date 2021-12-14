Global stocks were relatively mixed as the market reflected on the surging number of Covid-19 cases in most countries. China recorded the first Omicron case, meaning that the ongoing supply chain challenges could get worse. Similarly, other countries like the UK and Denmark have seen a surge in Covid cases. Still, there was some good news. A report showed that a Covid-19 pill manufactured by Pfizer reduced hospitalizations and death for most people. Stocks also wavered as investors continued to refocus on the upcoming interest rate decisions by the Fed, BOE, and ECB.

The FTSE 100 index rose by about 0.40% after the UK published positive jobs numbers. The data showed that UK companies filled jobs at a record pace a month before the first Omicron case was reported. The country added more than 257k workers in November. This was the highest increase since 2014. It also dragged the unemployment rate to 4.2%. The numbers mean that the UK economy has added more jobs than it lost during the pandemic. Some of the top movers in the index were Rentokil, BT, and Ocado. Rentokil’s shares crashed by 7% after the firm announced a 5 billion pound tie-up with Termix. BT shares declined after Patrick Drahi added his stake to 18%.

The price of crude oil held steady as investors reacted to the latest report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The Paris-based agency said that the world had moved back to a surplus because of the Omicron variant. The agency said that many producers like the United States had boosted supplies, which will lead to more surplus unless OPEC acts. Oil will next react to the latest inventory numbers that are scheduled for Wednesday.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted higher today as the focus remained on the upcoming Fed and ECB decisions. The pair is trading at 1.1313, which is slightly above Monday’s low of 1.1265. On the four-hour chart, the pair is a few points above the 25-day moving average while the Stochastic and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are pointing upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range ahead of the latest central bank decisions.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD tilted upwards after the relatively strong UK jobs numbers. The pair is trading at 1.3245, which is slightly above the intraday low of 1.3186. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved slightly above the upper side of the descending channel. It also moved slightly above the 25-day moving average while the MACD is attempting to move above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead of the latest UK inflation numbers.

BTC/USD

The BTCUSD pair tilted upwards after Elon Musk said that Tesla will start accepting Dogecoin for merchandise purchases. The pair rose to a high of 47,715, which was higher than the intraday low of 45,668. It also moved slightly below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The MACD has moved slightly below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.