FTSE 100 treads water as US prepares to pass $1.9trn package

Joe Biden is expecting to finally see his $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed today, yet early European trade highlights ongoing concerns. With commodity prices on the slide, the FTSE 100 miners are providing a drag on the index.

FTSE underperforms mainland Europe as miners weaken.

Yields remain key, with yesterday’s boost for tech stocks unlikely to last.

US stimulus package in focus, but what will it do to inflation?

The FTSE is treading water in early trade today, with mainland European market marginally outperforming thus far. Yesterday’s decline in US Treasury yields caused a sharp reversal of fortunes for tech stocks, yet there is a good chance we could soon see another leg higher to the detriment of those same pumped-up growth names. The current pause we are seeing in Treasury yields does give a lack of certainty for markets, with sentiment heavily influenced yields for the time being. The FTSE 100 overreliance upon mining names is providing a particular drag today, with fears over a withdrawal in Chinese stimulus driving base metal prices lower. Much of the 2020 gains for the likes of copper, iron ore, and nickel have been driven by Chinese activity, yet we are starting to see traders question exactly where we stand once those industrial production numbers start to normalise.

The US appears to be on the cusp of a historic $1.9 trillion coronavirus support package that is expected to pass through the House of Representatives later today. While traders have been looking for this package as means to turbocharge the US economic recovery, there are plenty of questions over the impact it could have upon inflation. Inflation expectations have already been soaring in the US, and the passing of this huge stimulus package adds further fuel to the fire. While Powell will try to soothe concerns that the Fed will need to tighten policy in the event of rising prices, the key questions is whether this package will accelerate the widespread expectations for a significant bounce in 2021 inflation levels. Today's US CPI reading does provide some clues as to the direction of travel, with headline inflation expected to rise from 1.4% to 1.7%. However, with the stimulus package and reopening process ahead of us, there will be concern that this could cause a swift unravelling of the Fed’s easy monetary policy stance.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 111 points higher, at 31,944.