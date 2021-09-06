European equities rose modestly on Monday as investors continued to reflect on the recent mixed US employment numbers. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.52% while in France, the CAC 40 index rose by 0.60%. Similarly, in Germany, the DAX index rose by more than 0.50%. The biggest news in the UK was that Goldman Sachs was considering taking Peterhill Partners public in a deal that will value the company at $5 billion. The company, which is mostly owned by Goldman Sachs has stakes in 19 alternative asset firms with more than $187 billion. This will make it the biggest alternative investment listed in the UK. This will be the second big deal by the Wall Street giant, which acquired NN Group for 1.6 billion euros last month.

The British pound was relatively unchanged as investors reflected on the ongoing labour shortage in the UK. In a statement, a consortium of British businesses said that the ongoing shortages affecting the manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industry will likely remain for at least two more months. Some of the top shortages are in the meat processing industry, truck drivers, welders, and electrical engineers. Data published by Markit showed that the construction sector eased slightly, mostly because of these labour shortages. The PMI declined from 58.7 to 55.2, which was lower than the median estimate of 56.9.

Cryptocurrency prices rally accelerated on Monday as investors piled into these assets. Bitcoin, the biggest digital coin in the world broke out above $52,000, bringing its total market capitalization to more than $942 billion. Other altcoins like VeChain, Cardano, and Quant also rallied. As a result, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap jumped to more than $2.3 trillion. This trend could continue, helped by the strong institutional and retail investors.

BTC/USD

The BTCUSD price rallied on Monday as demand rose. The coin managed to rise above the key resistance level at 50,000. It also rose above the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA) while oscillators like the MACD and the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) rose. Therefore, after the bullish breakout, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance at 52,000.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted lower as the market reflected on the US NFP data and the upcoming ECB decision. The pair declined to a low of 1.1863, which was slightly below Friday’s high of 1.1905. On the hourly chart, the pair moved close to the lower side of the ascending channel. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a strong bearish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely retest the lower side of the channel and then break out higher ahead of the ECB decision.

GER30

The DAX index rose to €15,880, which was significantly higher than last week’s low of €15,687. On the four-hour chart, the index is still in the narrow channel where it has been in the past few days. It is also a few points above the 25-day moving average while the RSI has tilted higher. Therefore, the index will likely remain in the current range ahead of the ECB decision.