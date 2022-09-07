While the FTSE 100 is stuck in the red, other indices have managed to eke out some gains.

FTSE 100 languishes as mining and oil stocks fall

“It hasn’t been the most active day in markets, and it looks like the selling that has driven indices over recent weeks has lost much of its power. But the FTSE 100 has not been able to recover this afternoon, as mining and oil stocks act as a drag. OPEC+’s decision to send a message earlier in the week has clearly not been heeded, and oil prices have fallen yet further, with recession fears the main driver at present. While European and US markets have stabilised, the FTSE 100’s commodity contingent is once again turning from a help to a hindrance.”

Fed speak fails to dent indices

“It is beginning to look like markets have stopped moving to the downside for now, and that a short-term bounce could play out from here. Widespread investor bearishness suggests that a squeeze of some sort could be in the making, and it is notable that Powell’s hints about another 75bps rise have not prompted a fresh selloff in stocks.”