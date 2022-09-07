While the FTSE 100 is stuck in the red, other indices have managed to eke out some gains.
FTSE 100 languishes as mining and oil stocks fall
“It hasn’t been the most active day in markets, and it looks like the selling that has driven indices over recent weeks has lost much of its power. But the FTSE 100 has not been able to recover this afternoon, as mining and oil stocks act as a drag. OPEC+’s decision to send a message earlier in the week has clearly not been heeded, and oil prices have fallen yet further, with recession fears the main driver at present. While European and US markets have stabilised, the FTSE 100’s commodity contingent is once again turning from a help to a hindrance.”
Fed speak fails to dent indices
“It is beginning to look like markets have stopped moving to the downside for now, and that a short-term bounce could play out from here. Widespread investor bearishness suggests that a squeeze of some sort could be in the making, and it is notable that Powell’s hints about another 75bps rise have not prompted a fresh selloff in stocks.”
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 0.9950 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher following the opening bell, the greenback is struggling to preserve its strength, helping the pair push higher.
USD/CAD trades below 1.3200 following BoC's 75 bps hike
USD/CAD has edged lower and declined below 1.3200 on Wednesday after the BoC announced that it hiked its policy rate by 75 bps to 3.25%. In its policy statement, the BoC reiterated that rates will need to rise further given the inflation outlook.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.