Dax 40 hit my 13850/950 target as predicted with a high for the day almost exactly here. yesterday. Shorts did well on the sell off to support at 13380/330, with a low for the day exactly as predicted.

Can't say fairer than that?

EuroStoxx 50 MARCH hit very strong resistance at 3780/3800 with a high for the day. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapse to my strong support at 3630/10. A low for the day exactly here!

FTSE 100 MARCH.

Today's Analysis

Dax made a low for the day support at 13380/330 as expected. Below 13280 however risks a slide to 13050/13000, before a retest of this week's low at 12450/425 (although I do not know why we made a low here!).

First resistance at 13900/990 & shorts need stops above 14050. A break higher today then targets 141450/200, perhaps as far as 14350. Who knows, we could even retest the head & shoulders neckline at 14750/850 and then the market could crash to 11200.

EuroStoxx strong support at 3630/10. Longs need stops below 3590. A break lower targets 3535/25.

Longs at strong support at 3630/10 target 3680/90 before very strong resistance at 3780/3800. Shorts need stops above 3815. If we continue higher look for 3860/80.

FTSE unbelievably strong as prices recover 50% of the February /March losses in just 2 days to test the 200 day moving average at 7190. A high for the day exactly here yesterday so watch this level on a retest today - a break above 7215 can target 7280/90.

Holding what should be strong resistance at 7170/7190 saw us target 7080/60 with a low for the day exactly here. If we continue lower today expect strong support at 6950/30.