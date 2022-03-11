-
Dax 40 hit my 13850/950 target as predicted with a high for the day almost exactly here. yesterday. Shorts did well on the sell off to support at 13380/330, with a low for the day exactly as predicted.
Can't say fairer than that?
EuroStoxx 50 MARCH hit very strong resistance at 3780/3800 with a high for the day. Shorts worked perfectly on the collapse to my strong support at 3630/10. A low for the day exactly here!
FTSE 100 MARCH.
Today's Analysis
Dax made a low for the day support at 13380/330 as expected. Below 13280 however risks a slide to 13050/13000, before a retest of this week's low at 12450/425 (although I do not know why we made a low here!).
First resistance at 13900/990 & shorts need stops above 14050. A break higher today then targets 141450/200, perhaps as far as 14350. Who knows, we could even retest the head & shoulders neckline at 14750/850 and then the market could crash to 11200.
EuroStoxx strong support at 3630/10. Longs need stops below 3590. A break lower targets 3535/25.
Longs at strong support at 3630/10 target 3680/90 before very strong resistance at 3780/3800. Shorts need stops above 3815. If we continue higher look for 3860/80.
FTSE unbelievably strong as prices recover 50% of the February /March losses in just 2 days to test the 200 day moving average at 7190. A high for the day exactly here yesterday so watch this level on a retest today - a break above 7215 can target 7280/90.
Holding what should be strong resistance at 7170/7190 saw us target 7080/60 with a low for the day exactly here. If we continue lower today expect strong support at 6950/30.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
