"While the situation in Ukraine continues to keep markets on edge, we have seen a recovery in risk appetite this afternoon. Whether this lasts long into next week is a much bigger question.”

European stocks surge

“Bargain hunters have jumped into the FTSE 100 today, prompting a surge in stock prices that rivals yesterday’s declines. European markets have made headway too, but the gains are much less impressive here, as investors continue to fret about the economic dislocation to the European economy from higher gas prices and sanctions. While the FTSE 100’s upward move of recent months has been revived by today’s bounce, the situation for European indices looks much tougher, a marked reversal of the trends of the last few years. So far the situation in Ukraine appears to be proceeding in a similar fashion to yesterday, with a further ramp-up in the conflict yet to develop. Reports of potential peace feelers being put out by both sides seemed to offer hope, but Putin’s terms will likely be too much for Ukraine to stomach as yet.”

Rally may struggle next week

“This afternoon could be another one of those false dawns for risk assets. They have been able to weather news of the invasion relatively well, but the weekend provides plenty of scope for headline risk to develop and prompt another leg down on Monday. As the FTSE 100 shows, there are plenty of bargain hunters out there, but for US markets the impending Fed meeting continues to hold risk appetite in check.”