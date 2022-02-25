"While the situation in Ukraine continues to keep markets on edge, we have seen a recovery in risk appetite this afternoon. Whether this lasts long into next week is a much bigger question.”
European stocks surge
“Bargain hunters have jumped into the FTSE 100 today, prompting a surge in stock prices that rivals yesterday’s declines. European markets have made headway too, but the gains are much less impressive here, as investors continue to fret about the economic dislocation to the European economy from higher gas prices and sanctions. While the FTSE 100’s upward move of recent months has been revived by today’s bounce, the situation for European indices looks much tougher, a marked reversal of the trends of the last few years. So far the situation in Ukraine appears to be proceeding in a similar fashion to yesterday, with a further ramp-up in the conflict yet to develop. Reports of potential peace feelers being put out by both sides seemed to offer hope, but Putin’s terms will likely be too much for Ukraine to stomach as yet.”
Rally may struggle next week
“This afternoon could be another one of those false dawns for risk assets. They have been able to weather news of the invasion relatively well, but the weekend provides plenty of scope for headline risk to develop and prompt another leg down on Monday. As the FTSE 100 shows, there are plenty of bargain hunters out there, but for US markets the impending Fed meeting continues to hold risk appetite in check.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
