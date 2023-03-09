Share:

A mixed afternoon for global equities has seen Wall Street move up while the FTSE 100 languishes behind, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 in the red again

“While US markets have managed to make headway this afternoon, ex-dividends, a rising pound and broad-based weakness in a number of sectors have conspired to hold the FTSE 100 back. Rio Tinto’s ex-dividend status has not helped mining stocks, with others like Antofagasta down in sympathy despite a better showing for commodity prices in general. Good results from Informa and Aviva provided some relief, but overall the index continues to trade in the red, the outlier for the day.”

Wall Street higher despite rise in jobless claims

“The back-and-forth week continues, as signs of some weakness in US employment data prompted hopes that perhaps Powell’s hawkishness earlier in the week was misplaced. US markets’ poor performance this year versus Europe has seen some bargain-hunting take place, and notably the Nasdaq 100 is back to where it was before the Fed chairman’s testimony earlier in the week. Most investors of course are now waiting to see how tomorrow’s jobs data plays out, which will set the stage for US inflation next week.”