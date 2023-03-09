A mixed afternoon for global equities has seen Wall Street move up while the FTSE 100 languishes behind, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 in the red again
“While US markets have managed to make headway this afternoon, ex-dividends, a rising pound and broad-based weakness in a number of sectors have conspired to hold the FTSE 100 back. Rio Tinto’s ex-dividend status has not helped mining stocks, with others like Antofagasta down in sympathy despite a better showing for commodity prices in general. Good results from Informa and Aviva provided some relief, but overall the index continues to trade in the red, the outlier for the day.”
Wall Street higher despite rise in jobless claims
“The back-and-forth week continues, as signs of some weakness in US employment data prompted hopes that perhaps Powell’s hawkishness earlier in the week was misplaced. US markets’ poor performance this year versus Europe has seen some bargain-hunting take place, and notably the Nasdaq 100 is back to where it was before the Fed chairman’s testimony earlier in the week. Most investors of course are now waiting to see how tomorrow’s jobs data plays out, which will set the stage for US inflation next week.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold: Recovery fades as focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Spot gold advanced on Thursday to trade as high as $1,835.62 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from easing US Dollar demand as speculative interest finished digesting the latest from the United States Federal Reserve.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.