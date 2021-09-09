UK stocks declined sharply as investors remained concerned about the state of the economy. Airlines and companies in the hospitality industry were among the worst performers. For example, EasyJet shares declined by almost 10% after the company announced new fundraising of £1.2 billion. The firm will use the funds to grow its business as the industry rebounds. Also, the company disclosed that it had rejected an unsolicited offer that it believes undervalued the firm. According to Bloomberg, the suitor for the deal was Wizz Air. Other worst performers in London were IAG, Cineworld, Ryanair, and Intercontinental Hotels. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indices declined by more than 1.2% and 0.50%, respectively.

The British pound rose after falling for the past three consecutive days. The currency rose in reaction to a statement by Bank of England's Andrew Bailey on Wednesday. In it, he said that the country’s recovery was continuing well as reopening continues. Still, he warned against complacency and asked people to go back to work. A report published by HMRC showed that the number of people receiving furlough funds dropped by 340k to 1.6m. Another report by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICs) said that the country’s property market cooled in August for the second straight month as home prices soared.

The EURUSD remained inside the Ichimoku cloud after the latest interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). As expected, the bank decided to leave its interest rate unchanged. They also continued with the quantitative easing program, adopting a wait and see approach as the bloc battles a new Covid wave. The $2.2 trillion program is expected to expire in March next year. The bank also continued with its bond-buying program, purchasing debt worth 80 billion euros per month.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD price rose slightly after the latest ECB interest rate decision. On the four-hour chart, the price remained inside the Ichimoku cloud and remained below the 25-day moving average. The pair is also below the previous ascending channel pattern while the DeMarker indicator has moved to the oversold level. The outlook of the pair is still bearish, with the next key level to watch being at 1.1750.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair bounced back to a high of 1.3825, which was significantly higher than this week's low of 1.3723. On the hourly chart, the price moved above the lower line of the ascending channel. It also moved above the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern at 1.3785. At the same time, the RSI moved close to the overbought level while the MACD moved slightly above the neutral level. Therefore, the pair may keep rising during the American session.

UK 100

The FTSE 100 index declined sharply to the psychologically important level of £7,000. This price was slightly below the YTD high of £7,225. It also moved below the 25-day moving average while the accumulation and distribution indicator continued rising. The MACD remained near the neutral line. Still, the index will remain in a bullish trend so long as it is above the ascending trendline.