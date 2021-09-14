Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September topped exactly at resistance at 15780/800. Shorts need stops above 15830.
EuroStoxx 50 September has traded sideways for 2 months. Longs at first support at 4170/60 worked on the run to first resistance at 4190/4200.
FTSE 100 September topped exactly at first resistance at 7080/7100. Shorts offered a nice profit on the day as we hit the first target of 7060/50.
Daily analysis
Dax topped exactly at resistance at 15780/800. Shorts need stops above 15830. A break higher can target 18880/890, perhaps as far as 15950/970.
Minor support at 15660/640. Below here targets 15580/560. Below 15540 risks a slide to 15440/410. A break below 15390 can target 15300/270.
EuroStoxx September first support at 4165/60 but below here targets 4140/35, perhaps as far as second support at 4120/10. Longs need stops below 4100. Next target is 4080/75 then 4050/45.
First resistance at 4195/4200. A break above 4210 opens the door 4230 & 4245/50.
FTSE September shorts at first resistance at 7080/7100. Shorts need stops above 7120. First target is 7060/50 before a test of strong support at 7020/7000.
Longs at strong support at 7020/7000 need stops below 6970. A break lower can target 6920/00.
Ana 7120 is a buy signal targeting 7145/50, perhaps as far as 7185/95.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
