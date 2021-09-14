Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September topped exactly at resistance at 15780/800. Shorts need stops above 15830.

EuroStoxx 50 September has traded sideways for 2 months. Longs at first support at 4170/60 worked on the run to first resistance at 4190/4200.

FTSE 100 September topped exactly at first resistance at 7080/7100. Shorts offered a nice profit on the day as we hit the first target of 7060/50.

Daily analysis

Dax topped exactly at resistance at 15780/800. Shorts need stops above 15830. A break higher can target 18880/890, perhaps as far as 15950/970.

Minor support at 15660/640. Below here targets 15580/560. Below 15540 risks a slide to 15440/410. A break below 15390 can target 15300/270.

EuroStoxx September first support at 4165/60 but below here targets 4140/35, perhaps as far as second support at 4120/10. Longs need stops below 4100. Next target is 4080/75 then 4050/45.

First resistance at 4195/4200. A break above 4210 opens the door 4230 & 4245/50.

FTSE September shorts at first resistance at 7080/7100. Shorts need stops above 7120. First target is 7060/50 before a test of strong support at 7020/7000.

Longs at strong support at 7020/7000 need stops below 6970. A break lower can target 6920/00.

Ana 7120 is a buy signal targeting 7145/50, perhaps as far as 7185/95.

