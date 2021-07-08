Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September bottomed exactly at lower end of the range at 15440/433 & shot higher to strong resistance at 15580/600. Shorts however stopped above 15630 for the next target of 15690/700.

EuroStoxx 50 September topped exactly at first resistance at 4070/90.

FTSE 100 September just held minor support at 7030/20 for a bounce to first resistance at 7040/50 but shorts were stopped above 7070.

Daily analysis

Dax strong resistance at last week’s high of 15720/740. A break higher can target the June high at 15800/805. Obviously a break above here is a medium term buy signal.

Holding strong resistance at 15720/740 targets first support at 15620/600. A break below 15580 is a sell signal targeting 15530/510 & lower end of the range at 15440/433. A break below 15440 can take prices as far as 15340/330. Support at last week’s low of 15275/255.

EuroStoxx September shorts at first resistance at 4070/90 target 4055/50 then the June low at 4025/15. I do not see this as strong support so a break lower is likely, targeting 3990/3985. A break below 3980 can target 3940/35.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 4070/90. Bulls need a break above 4100 to be back in control.

FTSE September strong resistance at 7090/7100. Holding here targets 7045/35 then 7010/00. A break lower today targets 6995/85 then 6945/35.

Strong resistance at 7090/7100. Above 7110 look for 7145/55.

