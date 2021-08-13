Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September continue higher as expected through 15870/890 of to hit the target of 15920/940.
EuroStoxx 50 September is higher for 8 days in a row, through strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal.
FTSE 100 September hit the next target of 7135/45 as we look for a retest of the 2021 high at 7207/17.
Daily analysis
Dax through 15770/800 for a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890 & 15920/940 as we look for 15990, perhaps as far as 16100 today.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15850/810 than better support at 15760/760. Longs need stops below 15700. Strong support at 15650/610.
EuroStoxx September beats strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65.
Minor support at 4200/4195. Better support at 4160/50. Longs need stops below 4140.
FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the targets of 7080/90 & 7135/45 as we look for a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. Obviously the main challenge for bulls today. Bulls need a weekly close above here tomorrow night for a new buy signal next week.
First support at 7145/35, better support at 720/10. If we unexpectedly continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 7080/70, stop below 7055.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.