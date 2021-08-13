Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September continue higher as expected through 15870/890 of to hit the target of 15920/940.

EuroStoxx 50 September is higher for 8 days in a row, through strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal.

FTSE 100 September hit the next target of 7135/45 as we look for a retest of the 2021 high at 7207/17.

Daily analysis

Dax through 15770/800 for a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890 & 15920/940 as we look for 15990, perhaps as far as 16100 today.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15850/810 than better support at 15760/760. Longs need stops below 15700. Strong support at 15650/610.

EuroStoxx September beats strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65.

Minor support at 4200/4195. Better support at 4160/50. Longs need stops below 4140.

FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the targets of 7080/90 & 7135/45 as we look for a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17. Obviously the main challenge for bulls today. Bulls need a weekly close above here tomorrow night for a new buy signal next week.

First support at 7145/35, better support at 720/10. If we unexpectedly continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 7080/70, stop below 7055.

