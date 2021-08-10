The FTSE 100 index retreated slightly even after positive results from some of the key constituent companies. Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of firms like Betfair and Fanduel, reported strong results, helped by its American investments. InterContinental Hotels (IHG) also reported strong quarterly results, as the travel industry recovers. The company plans to launch a new brand targeting the luxury market. Meanwhile, IWG, the parent company of Regus and Spaces, said that its loss narrowed to 162 million pounds from 237 million pounds a year earlier. The top laggards in the index were firms like Abrdn, M&G, Next, and Fresnillo. Abrdn shares declined as the company saw continued outflows.

The ETHUSD pair hovered above 3,100 as interest in cryptocurrencies rebounded. The coin has almost doubled in price from the lowest level in July this year. The key catalyst has been the recent software update known as the London hard fork. This fork helped reduce the number of coins in circulation by introducing the concept of burning. The upgrade was an important step in the ongoing transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake, which does not involve mining. Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies also rose after the Senate retained the original definition of a broker in the $1 trillion stimulus package.

The EURUSD pair declined after a sharp decline in Germany’s economic sentiment. According to the ZEW Institute, the country’s economic sentiment declined from 63.3 in July to 40.4 in August as worries about supply shortages and the Covid-19 outbreak remained. This decline was lower than the median estimate of 56.7. In the same period, the ZEW current conditions rose from 21.9 to 29.3, lower than the expected 30.0. The data came a day after impressive trade numbers. Meanwhile, the Swedish industrial production increased from 0.0% in June to 1.9% in July.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD has been in a steep downward trend in the past few days. The pair’s downward trend accelerated after strong US non-farm payrolls numbers. It declined to a low of 1.1720, which was the lowest level since April. On the daily chart, the pair has moved to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It is also approaching the neckline of the double-top pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely continue sliding as bears target the 50% retracement at 1.1495.

ETH/USD

The ETHUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The pair is trading at 3,135, which is above the short and long term moving averages on the 4H chart. The MACD has also moved above the neutral level while the Stochastic oscillator has formed a bearish divergence pattern. Therefore, while the uptrend to $3,500 remains, there is a possibility that the coin will have a pullback as investors take some profit.

EUR/GBP

The EURGBP pair maintained the bearish trend after the latest German sentiment data. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move below the lower side of the descending channel. It also formed a head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bearish signal. The pair is along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the next key support at 0.8400.