While the FTSE 100 falls back from its high for the week, US stocks have managed to make some headway.
- FTSE 100 in the red following recent highs
- US consumer confidence in retreat as inflation rises
- Rally in indices continues to cool
A mixed week seems to be ending on a rather more downbeat note, as the FTSE 100 sheds 40 points and Wall Street ekes out a small gain for the day. The Michigan confidence survey provides another reminder that the debate on inflation has a real-world impact, as US consumers become more cautious thanks to rising prices. At the same time, job openings remain near record highs as Americans continue to look for pay rises to combat rising prices, providing further upward pressure on inflation. The inflation issue has many moving parts, and only some of these elements will actually be addressed by rate increases, a point that has surely not escaped the Fed and other central banks. Stocks nonetheless seem relatively calm about the situation, showing little desire to give back much of the recent rally, and looking forward to further gains in the final weeks of the year.
AstraZeneca’s numbers dealt the FTSE 100 a blow this morning from which it has struggled to recover, and indeed brief intraday bounces have been met with selling all day. After touching a post-pandemic high this week the index could well join its US peers in moving into a consolidation phase, while investors digest earnings reports and await the next round of central bank meetings. The sharp gains of October are unlikely to be repeated in the immediate future.
