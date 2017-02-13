FTSE 100 – recovery leg to extend after correction

FTSE100

FTSE is riding on the third wave of five-wave cycle from 7024 (02 Feb trough) that took out important barriers at 7158 (daily Kijun-sen) and 7189 (Fibo 61.8% of 7291/7024 pullback) and is eyeing next target at 7221 (its FE 100%).

Friday’s close above Fibo 61.8% barrier at 7189 generated fresh bullish signal for further recovery.

Sustained break above 7221 barrier is needed to validate wave principles and open way for bullish extension towards next targets at 7255 and 7276 (FE 138.2% and 161.8% respectively).

Broken Fibo barrier at 7189 is now acting as support and holding for now, with extended dips to be contained by broken Kijun-sen at 7158, former pivotal barrier, now reverted to strong support.

Res: 7214; 7221; 7228; 7255

Sup: 7189; 7169; 7158; 7141