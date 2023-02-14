Share:

The FTSE100 started the day trading higher and reached new record highs before pulling back slightly after today’s employment data showed a better than expected claimant count change and a wage growth which appeared to be higher than the previous reading, despite it not keeping up with inflation. While the employment rate remains around 3.7%, today’s data could be seriously taken into consideration by the Bank of England regarding its next policy decision as investors await to see how it will adapt its approach. Despite this, the UK stock index has managed to extend an upward move that saw it gain over 1.5% since the start of this week and approach the key 8000 points level before retreating as investors await other key inflation data expected later in the day. The UK index is one of the best performing in Europe while the Pound remains stable as the GBPUSD pair trades around 1.217. If the data leads investors to expect a more dovish approach by the UK’s central bank, it may lead to a continuation of the upward move for the index while it may cause some additional pressure on the Sterling as there continues to be uncertainty surrounding the Feds intentions. On the other hand, if the Bank of England decides to adopt a more hawkish approach the market may see an increase in volatility.

Oil trades sideways as uncertainty continues

Oil prices continue to be under pressure despite an increased demand seen after China’s reopening and while the US is expected to extend its sales of strategic petroleum reserves. Meanwhile, Russia indicated that in 2023 most oil exports will be redirected to “friendly” countries while also showing intention in lowering overall production as Saudi Arabia raised export prices to Asia. Oil.WTI failed to remain above the $80 level and pulled back while Brent futures hover around $85 after testing the $87 resistance several times in the last few days. Nevertheless, the situation remains quite volatile and prices could see significant moves in either direction in the event of some major news or development as a break through of resistance/support areas could cause an escalation of sentiment in that direction.