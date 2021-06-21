London's stock exchange (FTSE 100) fell to the lowest level in a month after a negative Asian trading session which saw Kospi decline 1% while Nikkei plunged over 3%. The UK index dropped almost 1% and reached its lowest level since the 19th of May with travel stocks declining the most, down nearly 7.5%. The Bank of England appeared to be concerned about a recent increase in inflation which is now over it’s target as the british economy continues to recover from the lockdowns which have lasted for a large part of the year. As we await the Bank of England's meeting later this week, concerns are rising among investors that the central bank could change its monetary policy or adjust rates, especially after the FED decided to make a small change to its IOER rate in last week's meeting which saw a large reaction from markets. While it remains to be seen if the BOE will decide to adjust its 875 billion-pound ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchase programme, central bank decisions, or lack thereof seem to be having an increasingly noticeable effect on global markets.

Oil gains after Iranian election

While Oil prices have been in an uptrend for several months, with WTI reaching a high of $72.81 just last week (the highest level since October 2018), the Iran nuclear deal has been a highly discussed issue as it could see the return of around 2mbpd of Iranian exports if sanctions were to be removed. However, following Friday's Iranian elections, it seems like the pace of negotiations has halted and oil prices have started the week trading higher after pulling back slightly towards the end of last week. Brent is back around Friday’s close after starting the day with an upward gap and reaching a high of $74.21, with the price approaching last week’s high of (highest level since April 2019). While improved demand forecasts for the summer seem to also be supporting prices, it remains to be seen if we will see an indication of a return of supply which could disrupt the fragile equilibrium in the market, or if the upward move which has seen WTI’s price rise over 50% this year will continue.