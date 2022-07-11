Equities wobbled today, but the FTSE 100 has outperformed the pack for a change.

Stocks slip but FTSE 100 bucks the trend with a recovery

“It has been a generally gloomy day, with equities trimming their recent gains. Once more the dollar is on the up and fears about a recession are creeping back, so the Nasdaq 100 and growth names have found themselves at the forefront of selling. But while the FTSE 100’s mining contingent is still sharply down on the day the losses in London have been trimmed, thanks to a strong performance from the utilities on hopes that the rise in gas prices will bolster their bottom line, even if they take a hit from opportunistic politicians looking for headlines.”

EUR/USD girds itself for a move to parity

“At the moment there seems to be very few market environments where the dollar doesn’t gain, but the combination of a solid US outlook and a poor European one certainly makes for a very conducive argument for further greenback gains. EUR/USD is just a hair’s breadth away from parity, something that has been often predicted, but has yet to come to pass. But now looks like the best time for the move to occur, even if it doesn’t last long in the short-term.”