Equities wobbled today, but the FTSE 100 has outperformed the pack for a change.
Stocks slip but FTSE 100 bucks the trend with a recovery
“It has been a generally gloomy day, with equities trimming their recent gains. Once more the dollar is on the up and fears about a recession are creeping back, so the Nasdaq 100 and growth names have found themselves at the forefront of selling. But while the FTSE 100’s mining contingent is still sharply down on the day the losses in London have been trimmed, thanks to a strong performance from the utilities on hopes that the rise in gas prices will bolster their bottom line, even if they take a hit from opportunistic politicians looking for headlines.”
EUR/USD girds itself for a move to parity
“At the moment there seems to be very few market environments where the dollar doesn’t gain, but the combination of a solid US outlook and a poor European one certainly makes for a very conducive argument for further greenback gains. EUR/USD is just a hair’s breadth away from parity, something that has been often predicted, but has yet to come to pass. But now looks like the best time for the move to occur, even if it doesn’t last long in the short-term.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
AUD/USD trades around 0.7630 as risk-off undermines demand
AUD/USD trades near a fresh 2-year low of 0.6713, as demand for the greenback surged in a risk-averse scenario. On the other hand, global indexes settled in the red, weighing on the aussie. Australian NAB’s Business Confidence coming up next.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold on its way to test $1,700.00
Gold Price consolidates within familiar levels, hovering around the $1,740.00 area. Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, which resulted in the American dollar edging firmly higher against most major rivals. In the case of XAUUSD, it means limited price action as both are seen as safe-haven assets.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
