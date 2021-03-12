FTSE 100 pulls back as UK sees sharp January contraction

European markets are losing ground, despite the ECB succeeding in driving Treasury yields lower. US stimulus plans raise inflation fears, although bulls will hope those funds make their way into stocks. Meanwhile, UK economic data highlights difficulties in January amid Brexit and lockdown effects.

European markets ease back, with yields diverging post-ECB.

US stimulus package could push fresh funds into stocks.

UK GDP highlights January difficulties.

European markets are on the back foot in early trade, with the ECB’s decision to front-load asset purchases doing little to lift sentiment despite the benefits lower yields could have upon borrowing costs. A divergence between US and European yields in response to the ECB PEPP schedule change does come at the detriment of European banks. Coming at the end of a week of major volatility, traders will be watching the US markets with a keen eye amid rising US 10Y yields. With the US 10Y yield back above 1.6%, there is a risk that we see traders shift away from growth and momentum stocks to the detriment of the Nasdaq. Yields are going to be a key driver of sentiment in the months ahead as overheating concerns come into play. With some speculation that we could ultimately see the US 10Y yield hit 2%, the shift towards value and away from growth may still be in its infancy despite the recent fightback.

Joe Biden has signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law, bringing with it hopes for economic outperformance and fears of overheating. With US CPI Inflation at 1.7%, we are looking at a potential overshoot of the 2% average inflation target before we know it. With $1400 direct payments being sent out within days, there is no doubt we will see a significant proportion of those funds funnelled into stocks.

UK GDP data highlighted the difficulties experienced by businesses in January, with the country struggling to overcome the effect of both Brexit and fresh lockdown measures at the same time. While the January contraction figure was less significant than markets had been expecting, the -2.9% reading coupled with negative industrial and manufacturing production figures did highlight recent troubles. Fortunately, the rise in yields does highlight the expectations that we are moving in the right direction, with an impressive vaccination effort likely to spur a sharp economic expansion in the coming months.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 38 points lower, at 32,448.